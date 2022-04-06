UEFA Champions League: Stick hurled towards Liverpool's Luis Diaz after scoring against Benfica in Reds' 3-1 win

A Benfica fan was seen launching a stick at Liverpool striker Luis Diaz after he scored his team's third goal in their 3-1 win in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg.

As he was celebrating his his first Champions League strike in a Liverpool shirt, the 25-year-old had a stick thrown on him as he celebrated in front of Benfica fans.

Diaz's strike ensured Liverpool have a two-goal cushion heading into the second leg at Anfield as the Reds continue their quest for a historic quadruple.

