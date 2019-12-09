UEFA Champions League: Possible scenario on Match Day 6

Eight out of 16 slots have been booked for the pre-quarter finals stage. Teams from Group A and B have clear results for the knockout rounds. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona and RB Leipzig have made their way to the round of 16.

15 clubs hopes are still alive to contend for their berth in the next round in their respective groups. Let us have a look at all the permutations in each Group for teams those are on the cusp of qualification.

Group C: If Shakhtar Donetsk wins against Atlanta then they join group leaders Manchester City as the second team to appear in the round of 16. If Dinamo Zagreb wins against City, they must hope for Shakhtar to drop points. Atlanta with the least points on the table is still in the race. All Atlanta needs is a win over Shakhtar Donetsk and must rely on Manchester City to defeat Zagreb.

Group D: Atletico Madrid must gain 3 points against Lokomotiv Moscow or should hope Bayer 04 Leverkusen to lose against Juventus. It is vice versa with Bayer. If both teams drew their respective fixtures than Atletico with a one point lead goes ahead.

Group E: The defending champions Liverpool leads Group E with 10 points, and only need a point to secure their place in the round of 16. Napoli also needs to pick points against Genk to make their case strong against Red Bull Salzburg. The only way for Red Bull Salzburg to ntinue in the tournament is to beat Liverpool and Napoli to lose against Genk. If Napoli drew against Genk, than the Austrian club will have to beat the European champions by at least 4-3.

Group F: Inter will go through if they beat Barcelona; if they drop points and Dortmund wins against Slavia Praha than they will be out of the competition for second successive year. Dortmund's only chance to go through the knockout stage is to end the league stage with more points than Inter Milan. If both Dortmund and Inter draw their respective fixtures, than Inter Milan with a better head-to-head goal difference will join group leaders Barcelona in the round of 16 stage.