UEFA Champions League: Karim Benzema's hat-trick steals Kylian Mbappe's thunder as Real Madrid stun PSG

A quick hat-trick from Karim Benzema left Paris Saint-Germain stunned as Real Madrid produced a remarkable comeback to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Kylian Mbappe — who had two goals disallowed either side of the break — gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side the lead in the first half with a superbly timed run and finish.

PSG — who won the first leg 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Mbappe — had appeared to be in control of the game but a remarkable final half-hour saw the game turned on its head.

A moment of madness from visiting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Vinicius to pounce and roll it back for Benzema to slot home the equaliser on the night.

The experienced striker then remarkably scored twice within the space of a minute as PSG underwent a dramatic collapse.

ALSO READ Novak Djokovic out of Indian Wells and Miami Open due to Covid-19 vaccine rules

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:19 AM IST