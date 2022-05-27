UEFA Champions League final: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

The UEFA 2021-2022 Champions League final will be played between Spanish champions Real Madrid and English Premier club Liverpool.

The final will be played at the Stade de France in Paris and will be aired in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Liverpool have been European champions six times—more than any other English team. That is as many titles as Bayern Munich, with AC Milan and Real Madrid the only clubs to have won more.

Madrid have reached the European Cup final for the 17th time this season, six more than any other club. They have won their last seven finals in this competition and, of course, their total of 13 titles is unsurpassed.

The last time both clubs met in the finals was in 2017-18 when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

When: May 29 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv app

Timing: 00.30pm IST

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also UEFA Champions League: Mohamed Salah eyes revenge in final against Real Madrid