U-18 Asia Cup 2026: India Men’s & Women’s hockey Teams Set To Kick Off Campaign In Japan | file photo

Kakamigahara: The Indian U-18 Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams are all set to begin their campaigns at the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, scheduled from May 29 to June 6.

After weeks of intensive preparation camps and valuable exposure matches against Australia in Bhopal, both teams will look to make a strong impact at the continental tournament against some of Asia’s finest young talent.

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The Indian U-18 Men’s team, led by forward Ketan Kushwaha, heads into the tournament following a month-long national coaching camp at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central Centre at SAI, Bhopal, under the guidance of coaches Sardar Singh and Rajnish Mishra. As part of their preparations, the side played a four-match series against the visiting Australian U-18 team, registering one win and one loss, while two matches ended in draws.

India have been placed in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan in the men’s competition. The team will open its campaign against Kazakhstan on May 29 before taking on Japan (May 31), Korea (June 1) and Chinese Taipei (June 3). Pool B comprises Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled on June 5, while the final will take place on June 6.

Speaking ahead of the tournament opener, India U-18 Men’s Team captain Ketan Kushwaha said, "The team is feeling confident and excited ahead of the Asia Cup. The camp in Bhopal and the matches against Australia helped us improve a lot as a unit and understand the areas we need to work on. We know every match in the tournament will be competitive, but the squad is motivated to give its best and make the country proud."

The Indian U-18 Women’s Team, captained by Sweety Kujur, also enters the tournament after a productive national camp in Bhopal under the guidance of coach Rani. The camp focused on strengthening combinations, improving tactical awareness and building match fitness ahead of the continental challenge.

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The women’s team also played a four-match series against Australia during their preparations and ended the series with a confidence-boosting victory.

Drawn in Pool A, the women’s team will begin its campaign against Malaysia on May 30, followed by matches against Korea on May 31 and Singapore on June 2. Pool B includes China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each pool will progress to the semi-finals on June 5, with the final scheduled for June 6.

India U-18 Women’s Captain Sweety Kujur expressed confidence in the team’s preparations and said, "The entire squad is excited to finally begin the tournament. We have trained really hard over the past few weeks and the Australia matches gave us important match exposure before the Asia Cup. The team has developed strong understanding during the camp and everyone is eager to perform well."

Schedule – India U-18 Men’s Team (Timings in IST)

* May 29, 2026:India vs Kazakhstan – 09:30 am

* May 31, 2026: India vs Japan – 1:30 pm

* June 1, 2026: India vs Korea – 3:30 pm

* June 3, 2026: India vs Chinese Taipei – 1:30 pm

Schedule – India U-18 Women’s Team (Timings in IST)

* May 30, 2026: India vs Malaysia – 05:30 am

* May 31, 2026: India vs Korea – 05:30 am

* June 2, 2026: India vs Singapore – 09:30 am

All matches will be streamed live on the Asian Hockey Federation’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDNCxsTOURPYrnpd0VxX_Bg