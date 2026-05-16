Hockey India Sub-Junior Camp Rocked As Support Staff Member Removed Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims | file pic

New Delhi: Another controversy has surfaced in Hockey India. A member of the coaching staff for the Indian men’s sub-junior team was removed from the ongoing national camp in Bhopal following allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a report.

This development occurred on the same day India’s U-18 team was set to play Australia at home in Bhopal. Support staff member Sudhir Golla was reportedly asked to leave after complaints emerged against him from the Eklavya Boys and Girls Hockey Training Centre in Morabadi, Ranchi.

According to the report a complaint was filed with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Jharkhand. Allegations of neglect of duty and sexual misconduct were made against Golla during his time at the Centre of Excellence.

An official order dated May 11, which The Tribune obtained a copy of, confirmed that Golla had already been removed from his position in Ranchi. A woman coach has been appointed to take over his responsibilities at the centre.

This incident marks the fourth significant concern related to safeguarding in Indian hockey in just over six months.

In November 2025, the contract of a junior women’s hockey coach was not renewed after sexual misconduct allegations came to light just days before the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile.

A month later, senior women’s team coach Harendra Singh resigned after national team members reportedly wrote to the Sports Ministry accusing him of misconduct and questioning his coaching skills.

In April 2026, another Hockey India staff member faced accusations of sexually harassing women officials and coaches.

While Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey could not be reached for comment, the federation released an official statement confirming action against Golla.

“Sudhir Golla, who was part of the Indian sub-junior men’s hockey team’s support staff, has been removed from the coaching camp in Bhopal with immediate effect by HI after it came to the federation’s notice that he had been removed from Eklavya Hockey Centre following complaints from players,” Hockey India stated in its message to The Tribune.

The federation also emphasized that athlete safety is a primary focus. “Player safeguarding remains a top priority for us, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes,” HI added.

However, concerns regarding the federation’s management of safeguarding issues are growing within the organization.

According to The Tribune, a source within Hockey India acknowledged that the organization’s reputation has suffered due to ongoing controversies and alleged shortcomings in conducting proper investigations.

“We have fallen short when it comes to safeguarding issues. There has not been a proper inquiry held in all previous cases. It seems someone in the federation is trying to protect those who have allegedly committed serious offenses,” the source said.

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