U-14 cricket: Goregaon and Vasai to clash in Ajit Naik final

Mumbai: Goregaon Centre and Vasai Centre drew their respective semi-final matches, but qualified to clash in the final of the 25th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2022, organised by WSC under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The semi-final match between Goregaon Centre and Mahul Centre finished in a draw as both teams completed only one innings.

But Goregaon, who had declared their first innings at 359 for 6 wickets at the start of the second day of the two-day encounter, dismissed Mahul for 144, and won on the basis of gaining a 215-run lead.

The other semi-final, played between Vasai and Thane Centre also finished in a draw. Vasai, who resumed the second day at the overnight total of 255 for 7, added a further 63 runs and declared their first innings at 318 for 9 wickets. They then restricted Thane to 185 for 8 wickets and were declared winners on better run quotient.

Goregaon Centre’s all-rounder Tanish Shetty (72 runs and 2 for 22) and Vasai Centre’s all-rounder Aarav Malhotra (40 runs and 4 for 30) won the ‘Player of the Match’ awards.

Brief scores: Goregaon Centre - 1st innings: 359 for 6 wickets declared, 85.5 overs (Ayush Makwana 100, Tanish Shetty 72, Aryan Pawar 72, Arjun Lotlikar 35, Ram Shandilaya 33; Saad Khan 3/79) drew with Mahul Centre - 1st innings: 144 all out, 77.1 overs (Aeklavya Khade 92 (153-balls, 0x4s, 1x6s), Kedar Malusare 21; Siddhant Jadhav 2/10, Saurish Deshpande 2/21, Tanish Shetty 2/22, Nikash Nerurkar 2/35). Result: Match Drawn, Goregaon won on 1st innings lead.

Player of the Match: Tanish Shetty (Goregaon).

Vasai Centre - 1st innings: (overnight 255 for 7 wickets, 85 overs) 318 for 9 declared, 93.5 overs (Devansh Trivedi 66, Kshitij Pradyumn 64, Pritesh Bengani 47, Aarav Malhotra 40, Nathaniel Ferreira 49 not out; Karthik Kumar 2/66) drew with Thane Centre - 1st innings: 185 for 8 wickets, 74 overs (Karthik Kumar 65, Neel Bhalekar 35, Samridh Bhat 26, Shaurya Salunkhe 24; Aarav Malhotra 4/30, Yuvraj Patil 2/48, Adved Raut 2/57). Result: Match Drawn, Vasai won on quotient.

Player of the Match: Aarav Malhotra (Vasai).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:30 PM IST