'Two Goats of cricket': Netizens react as video of Rohit Sharma chatting with Babar Azam ahead of India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 goes viral, watch

The camaraderie between India and Pakistan players has been the highlight of the build-up to the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the continental event on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.

Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, India captain Rohit Sharma was seen interacting with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Twitterati were quick to highlight the friendship between the players of the two nations.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was seen chatting with Babar and injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

In a video posted by PCB's Twitter handle, Rohit can be seen having a friendly chat with Babar.

Here are a few reactions

