e-Paper Get App

'Two Goats of cricket': Netizens react as video of Rohit Sharma chatting with Babar Azam ahead of India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 goes viral, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

The camaraderie between India and Pakistan players has been the highlight of the build-up to the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the continental event on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.

Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, India captain Rohit Sharma was seen interacting with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Twitterati were quick to highlight the friendship between the players of the two nations.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was seen chatting with Babar and injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

In a video posted by PCB's Twitter handle, Rohit can be seen having a friendly chat with Babar.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
'A warm gesture': Netizens thrilled as video of Virat Kohli-Babar Azam interactions goes viral ahead...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'Two Goats of cricket': Netizens react as video of Rohit Sharma chatting with Babar Azam ahead of India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 goes viral, watch

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 years of age in all state...

Maharashtra govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 years of age in all state...

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Palghar: ZP chiefs must be given full powers for district planning, says Congress leader Mani...

Palghar: ZP chiefs must be given full powers for district planning, says Congress leader Mani...

Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know Schedule, Format, Teams, Venue

Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know Schedule, Format, Teams, Venue

'I was feeling mentally down': Virat Kohli on effect of his poor run of form ahead of Asia Cup 2022

'I was feeling mentally down': Virat Kohli on effect of his poor run of form ahead of Asia Cup 2022