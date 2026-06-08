Two Dead, 9 Injured in Shootings Near England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base Camp in Kansas City

Two separate shooting incidents near England's FIFA World Cup 2026 base camp in Kansas City left two people dead and nine others injured over the weekend, raising fresh concerns about gun violence in the United States just days before the tournament begins.

According to Kansas City police, nine adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Saturday morning near 79th Street and Troost Avenue. At least three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities said no suspects were in custody as the investigation continued.

In a separate incident later on Saturday night, two men were killed in a shooting on Westport Road, adding to a violent weekend in the city as per KSHB 41.

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The first shooting occurred approximately four miles from the Swope Soccer Village, where England are scheduled to hold training sessions during the FIFA World Cup. The English squad has not yet arrived in Kansas City and is currently preparing for the tournament, with a friendly match against Costa Rica in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for Wednesday (Thursday IST).

While the violence wasn't targeted at the players, it casts an unwanted spotlight on Kansas City, one of the host locations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kansas City will host six matches for the tourament, including a quarter-final clash. Defending champions Argentina play one of their games at the city.

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Gun violence continues to be a major issue in the United States. According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, the country recorded more than 400 mass shootings in 2025.