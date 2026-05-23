Tushar Khandker Scores Hat-Trick As Hockey Mira Road Defeats Navi Mumbai 5-2 In Joe Fernandis Tournament |

Mumbai, May 23: Former Indian international Tushar Khandker displayed excellent scoring skills and notched up a fine hat-trick in leading Hockey Mira Road to a convincing 5-2 win against Hockey Navi Mumbai in a Men’s Veteran’s match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Tushar’s teammate Meghraj S. played a good supporting role by contributing two goals towards their victory. Hockey Navi Mumbai reduced the margin of defeat with Dayaraj R. and Hanumant Y. scoring a goal each.

In another match, Mumbai Customs defeated Companeroes SC 2-0 with Laxman Rao and Errol D'Silva scoring a goal apiece.

Read Also All India Chess Masters Season 4 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Nearly 160 Players Competing In FIDE Rated...

Results - Men's Veteran's: Mumbai Customs.

Hockey Mira Road 5 (Tushar Khandker 3, Meghraj S. 2) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai 2 (Dayaraj R., Hanumant Y.).