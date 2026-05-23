 All India Chess Masters Season 4 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Nearly 160 Players Competing In FIDE Rated Classical Tournament
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All India Chess Masters Season 4 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Nearly 160 Players Competing In FIDE Rated Classical Tournament

The All India Chess Masters – Season 4, FIDE Rated Classical Chess Tournament 2026 began at Mumbai Chess Centre, Russian House, Pedder Road. Nearly 160 players, including top seeds Shreyansh Somaiya, Aditya Kadam, and Reyaansh Venkat, competed in the opening round. While higher-rated players dominated, several youngsters impressed with draws against seasoned opponents.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, May 23, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
All India Chess Masters Season 4 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Nearly 160 Players Competing In FIDE Rated Classical Tournament
All India Chess Masters Season 4 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Nearly 160 Players Competing In FIDE Rated Classical Tournament |

Mumbai: The prestigious All India Chess Masters – Season 4, FIDE Rated Classical Chess Tournament 2026 commenced today at Mumbai Chess Centre, Russian House, Pedder Road, Mumbai, witnessing an energetic and competitive opening round featuring players from across the country.

Organised by Mumbai Chess Centre , the tournament has attracted nearly 160 participants, including experienced FIDE-rated players, titled players, and several promising young talents.

Top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) opened his campaign with a comfortable victory, while other leading contenders including Aditya Shardul Kadam (1917), Reyaansh Venkat (1906), Gaurang Bhandari (1889), Yash Kapadi (1854), and AGM Pinakesh Nahar Rajveer (1801) also registered important wins in the opening round.

The first round largely saw higher-rated players maintaining control, though a few lower-rated and unrated youngsters produced fighting performances against experienced opposition. Among the notable results, unrated Devansh Parkar held Raaghav Agarwal (1660) to a draw, while Mikhail Vikram Vora (1447) shared the point against ACM Aarav Singh in a competitive encounter.

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The tournament venue witnessed a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day with parents, coaches, arbiters, and chess enthusiasts gathering in large numbers as Season 4 officially got underway.

The tournament is being conducted under FIDE regulations with classical time control and will continue till May 28, 2026.

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