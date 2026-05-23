TG20 Governing Council Unveils Founding Franchise Owners For Telangana’s First Major T20 Cricket League

Officials and franchise owners gathered in Hyderabad as the Hyderabad Cricket Association launched the inaugural TG20 franchise cricket league | File Photo

Hyderabad, May 23: In a landmark moment for Telangana cricket, the Hyderabad Cricket Association today unveiled the founding franchise owners for the inaugural edition of TG20, Telangana’s first-ever franchise-based T20 cricket league.

The announcements were made at the TG20 Origins – Shape the Future event held at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad, in the presence of industrialists, corporate leaders, HCA office-bearers, cricket administrators, partners, and media representatives.

The inaugural edition of TG20 will feature eight teams representing the spirit, passion, and cricketing culture of Telangana.

Founding franchise owners announced

TG20 | Founding Franchise Owners:

M/S Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd — Hyderabad — Rs 7,50,01,000

M/S Boorugu Infra/Pranava — Ranga Reddy — Rs 7,20,00,000

M/S Bain Global Resources Private Limited — Warangal — Rs 6,55,00,000

M/S Bhrunda Infra Private Limited — Medak — Rs 6,33,33,369

M/S Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd — Nalgonda — Rs 5,06,00,000

M/S EIPL Group & Tibarumal — Karimnagar — Rs 4,57,00,000

M/S Veerabhadra Steels — Mahabubnagar — Rs 4,50,00,000

M/S Anvita Group — Khammam — Rs 4,44,44,444

Conceived as a transformational cricketing platform for Telangana, TG20 aims to create structured opportunities for emerging players, strengthen grassroots cricket, provide young cricketers with exposure comparable to India’s leading franchise leagues, while generating employment within the sporting ecosystem in the region.

The league will feature talented Telangana cricketers alongside established domestic players, supported by experienced coaches and professional operations. The league is also in the process of partnering with JioStar to broadcast live matches on Star Sports Telugu and make them available for streaming on JioHotstar.

League partners and management finalised

Further elevating the league’s standards, Marriott Hotels will host the entire TG20 contingent, while India's premier sports marketing and management company, TCM Sports Management Pvt Ltd, has been appointed as the exclusive event management agency. TG20 has also appointed Prasanna Kannan, former Tamil Nadu Premier League CEO, to lead the league’s execution.

Speaking on the occasion, M Jeevan Reddy, Secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, said: “Today marks a defining moment in Telangana cricket history. TG20 is not merely a tournament; it is the foundation of a long-term cricketing ecosystem designed to nurture talent, create opportunities, and elevate the standard of cricket across the state. We are delighted to welcome franchise partners who believe in this vision and are committed to building something truly special for Telangana.”

V Agam Rao, Chairman of the TG20 Governing Council at the Hyderabad Cricket Association, said: “TG20 has been envisioned as a platform that combines sporting excellence, professional management, entertainment, and commercial growth. The response from investors and stakeholders has been extremely encouraging and reflects the immense potential of Telangana cricket. Our objective is to build a league that not only discovers future stars but also creates pride and identity for every region represented in TG20.”

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Further announcements regarding team identities, player drafts, tournament schedules, and commercial partnerships will be made in the coming weeks ahead of the inaugural season.