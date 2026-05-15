'Tune Kaunsa Teer Maar Liya?': Arshdeep Singh Reacts To Fan Asking PBKS To Drop 'Punjab' From Team Name After 5th Consecutive Loss

Arshdeep Singh is facing the heat from netizens online as Punjab Kings slipped to their 5th consecutive loss on Thursday. Singh drew the ire of netizens for his racist trolling of Tilak Varma, who struck a match winning half-century in Dharamsala. Later, a fan asked Arshdeep on snapchat to drop the Punjab name from the franchise due to embarrassment, only for the pacer to respond in fury.

"What have you done for Punjab , that you are feeling insulted! People who ask for money from their families to buy coke and chips, are advising us!," Arshdeep Singh wrote on Snapchat.

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Arshdeep has struggled for consistency this season as Punjab Kings have slipped in the race to qualify for the playoffs. The IPL 2025 finalists were unbeaten in their first 7 games of the season, but have now suffered 5 straight defeats, needing results to go their way.

The India fast bowler has been facing the ire of the fans on social media for past few days for his poor form and videos of him travelling along with his social media influencer girlfriend have surfaced on the internet during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Arshdeep Singh's racist comment on Tilak Varma

However, this time he has been under the radar of the fans for his racist remarks against Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma. A video has surfaced on social media in which Arshdeep Singh took a dig at the MI batter and called him "Andhere" (dark). He has been facing criticism of the internet users after the video went viral on social media. The viral video shows that Arshdeep Singh looked straight at Tilak and said, "Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?"

Tilak proceeded to score a match winning half-century to guide Mumbai to victory, responding with bat in hand.