'He Should Be Banned...': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Demands Tough Punishment As Arshdeep Singh Faces Backlash Over Racist Remark Against Tilak Varma

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A major controversy erupted during IPL 2026 after Arshdeep Singh came under fire for alleged racist remarks directed at Tilak Varma ahead of the high-voltage clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala. The incident, linked to a viral Snapchat video, has sparked widespread debate across social media and within the cricket fraternity.

According to reports, Arshdeep was heard referring to Tilak with comments related to his complexion during a casual interaction captured on social media. The video quickly went viral, with several fans accusing the Punjab Kings pacer of crossing the line between banter and racism. Critics pointed to remarks involving “andhera” and sunscreen jokes, which many viewers found offensive and insensitive.

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The controversy intensified after former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan publicly demanded strict punishment. Sivaramakrishnan reportedly called for a season-long ban, urging cricket authorities to take racism-related issues seriously and send a strong message against discriminatory behaviour in the sport.

"Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most. I am sure I would be trolled again, " said Sivaramakrishnan.

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Amid the controversy, Tilak Varma responded in the best possible way on the field. The young Mumbai Indians batter smashed an unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls, guiding MI to a thrilling six-wicket victory while chasing 201 runs against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. His composed innings under pressure became one of the standout knocks of IPL 2026.