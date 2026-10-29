'Tum Jao!': Angry Devisha Refuses To Climb Temple Stairs On Karwa Chauth As Suryakumar Yadav Also Keeps Fast; VIDEO | X

Mumbai, October 29: Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav visited Mumbai's Babulnath Temple on Thursday on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2026. He was accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty. A cute video of the couple has gone viral on social media, showing Devisha getting tired while walking and refusing to climb the temple stairs.

Devisha Gets Angry

The video shows Devisha asking Suryakumar to go ahead during their temple visit on the auspicious occasion. She tells him, "I am not going... Tum jaao!" as the cricketer tries to convince her to walk along. However, Devisha refuses and boards an electric cart parked nearby.

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Karwa Chauth Fast

Devisha is also seen getting annoyed with the cameraman for filming her as she leaves in the electric cart. She asks him not to record her. Social media users have speculated that her reaction may have been due to the tiredness and hunger caused by the fast she was observing for her husband's well-being and long life on Karwa Chauth.

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SKY Observes Fast

Suryakumar was also observing a Karwa Chauth fast for the well-being and long life of his wife Devisha and their daughter. During his temple visit, he jokingly told reporters that there were still four to five hours left before moonrise, meaning he would have to wait a few more hours before breaking his fast.