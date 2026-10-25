'Thodi Der Ke Liye...': Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Viral Ravi Shastri Moment During MLBx Mumbai Event | VIDEO

Former Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav recreated a viral Ravi Shastri moment during the inaugural MLBx Mumbai baseball event, leaving the audience amused. The Indian T20I captain was speaking on stage at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex, where he appeared as Major League Baseball's (MLB) India ambassador.

Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Ravi Shastri's Viral Moment

Suryakumar brought up former India head coach Ravi Shastri while discussing India's success in finals and his own record as captain. "Main actually barabar se bolna chahta hoon. Do final as a captain nahi haara hoon toh teesra bhi as a captain nahi haarna tha," he said. He then added, "But thoda der ke liye, abhi agar barabar se bolu, Ravi bhai ki bhasha mein bolna padega thodi der ke liye..."

The remark referenced Shastri's viral interview moment in which he said, "thode der ke liye goti muh mein tha." The former India coach's candid expression and delivery turned the line into a popular meme among cricket fans. Suryakumar's playful reference brought back the memorable moment, prompting laughter during the stage interaction.

The New York Yankees, featuring MLB India ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, MLB legend Nick Swisher and MVP Rachel Garcia, emerged as champions of MLBx: Mumbai on Saturday. The Major League Baseball promotional event brought together Indian cricketers, baseball legends and softball stars for a fast-paced 3-on-3 competition. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with players showcasing their hitting skills and entertaining fans.