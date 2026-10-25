'Ooppss': Suryakumar Yadav, Devisha Shetty React After Female Fan Gets Hit By Baseball During MLBx Mumbai | VIDEO

A female fan was hit by a baseball struck by Suryakumar Yadav |

A female fan attending the MLBx Mumbai event had an unexpected experience after being hit by a baseball struck by former India captain Suryakumar Yadav. The fan later shared a video on social media showing the aftermath of the incident, with the clip quickly going viral. Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha Shetty, also responded to the video to check whether she was doing okay.

Fan Shares Video Showing Injury After Suryakumar Yadav's Shot

The video showed the fan receiving assistance after the baseball struck her left arm, leaving a visible mark on her left bicep. Her husband was seen applying an ice pack to the affected area, while stadium staff helped her with pain-relief sprays. The footage captured the immediate aftermath of the incident and gave social media users a glimpse of the unexpected moment at the event.

The incident also caught the attention of Suryakumar, who commented on the fan's video to ask about her condition. His wife, Devisha Shetty, also joined the conversation and checked whether the spectator was alright. Their responses quickly became another talking point as the video continued to circulate on social media.

The New York Yankees, featuring MLB India ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, MLB legend Nick Swisher and MVP Rachel Garcia, emerged as champions of MLBx: Mumbai on Saturday. The Major League Baseball promotional event brought together Indian cricketers, baseball legends and softball stars for a fast-paced 3-on-3 competition. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with players showcasing their hitting skills and entertaining fans.