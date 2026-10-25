Shardul Thakur Smashes Three Back-To-Back Home Runs At MLBx Mumbai Event | VIDEO

Shardul Thakur Smashes Three Back-To-Back Home Runs At MLBx Mumbai Event |

Shardul Thakur grabbed the spotlight at the MLBx event in Mumbai on Saturday by smashing three back-to-back home runs for the Chicago Cubs. The Indian cricketer thrilled the packed crowd at Mumbai Football Arena with his powerful hitting. Videos of his performance also surfaced on social media.

Shardul goes big at MLB

Thakur was among six Indian cricketers who took part in the Mumbai edition of MLBx, hosted by Major League Baseball India. The event also featured T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Kashvee Gautam and Radha Yadav. Thakur’s three consecutive home runs emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the event.

Suryakumar also entertained the crowd with several impressive hits while representing the New York Yankees. The Indian stars shared the field with MLB legends Nick Swisher and Adrián González, along with players from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).

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The New York Yankees, featuring MLB India ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, MLB legend Nick Swisher and MVP Rachel Garcia, emerged as champions of MLBx: Mumbai on Saturday. The Major League Baseball promotional event brought together Indian cricketers, baseball legends and softball stars for a fast-paced 3-on-3 competition. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with players showcasing their hitting skills and entertaining fans.