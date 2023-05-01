'Tukde Tukde gang seems to be involved': WFI chief Brig Bhushan Sharan Singh alleges conspiracy by protesting wrestlers

Accused of sexual harassment, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brig Bhushan Sharan Singh hit back at the protesting wrestlers and those calling for his resignation as a Bharatiya Janata Party MP. Bhushan Singh labeled the accusations against him as a conspiracy started by the Tukde Tudke gang, which was politically motivated with the aim to target the BJP party.

"If my party asks me to resign, I will resign...Forces involved in 'Tukde Tukde gang', Shaheen Bagh seems to be involved in it (Wrestlers' protest), I am not their target, party (BJP ) is their target, these athletes are paid. Protest is expanding like Shaheen Bagh, they want to divide UP & Haryana," Bhushan Singh told ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Protests have stalled wrestling activities

Bhushan also expressed his concerns about the impact of the ongoing protests by the country's top wrestlers on the sport's activities. The WFI chief, Brij Bhushan, noted that wrestling had come to a halt in the last four months due to the protests. In light of this, he asserted that he was willing to face dire consequences, even hanging, but emphasized the importance of ensuring that wrestling activities, including national championships and camps, should continue to prevent adverse effects on the cadet and junior wrestlers.

It is apparent that the ongoing protests by the country's top wrestlers have significantly disrupted wrestling activities in India, causing significant concern among the sport's stakeholders. Given the importance of wrestling as a competitive sport and its potential to nurture talent from a young age, the WFI chief has emphasized the need for wrestling activities, such as national championships and camps, to continue despite the protests. He acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that he was prepared to face any consequences, including the ultimate penalty of hanging, in the interest of preserving the sport's continuity.