'Trying To Make The Match Fun & Entertaining': Alcaraz Enjoys Arthur Ashe Crowd After US Open Win | File Pic

US Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his strong start to the 2026 edition, overcoming Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the men’s singles. Speaking after the win in an interview shared by JioStar, Alcaraz discussed his recovery after the first set, the tactical changes he made, and his experience of playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Speaking after the win in an interview shared by JioStar

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on what went wrong for him in the first set and how he turned the match around thereafter:

“The first set was a little bit about adjustment for me. I would say I was playing well. I had a great point, but I think I did everything in a rush, playing short points. But I had to do the complete opposite. I needed to play long rallies, be patient over the first two or three shots, and after that, go for the point. So, I just made that mistake in the first set, and after that, I realised what I had to do in the match, and everything went well.”

On what he changed in his game plan from the second set onwards:

“The feeling that my team and I had was that I needed to play cross-court a little bit more. The first two or three shots, more cross-court, and then go for it. I think he made a couple of mistakes as well, a couple of double faults that helped me get an early break, which for me was great. I was playing more calmly, and I think he just let me get back into the match and get a good result.”

On playing in front of energetic New York crowds:

“It’s amazing for me, going up here on Arthur Ashe, in a night session, with people going crazy. I love the energy, I love the people. I’m just trying to make the match fun to watch, entertaining for them, and I just love it. I can’t wait to be back in the next round, feeling that warm again, and hopefully, people enjoyed it tonight.”

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Wu Yibing in the US Open 2026 Men's Singles Round 3, on September 4, LIVE on JioHotsar and Star Sports Network.