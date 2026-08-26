'Trying To Make A Comeback?': Suryakumar Yadav Teases Sanath Jayasuriya Over Fitness; Video Goes Viral

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a hilarious moment with Sri Lanka cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya during an event in Colombo. The India batter jokingly suggested that Jayasuriya could be preparing for a return to international cricket after noticing how fit the former opener looked.

During the light-hearted conversation, Suryakumar complimented Jayasuriya on his fitness and then playfully asked if the Sri Lankan great was planning an international comeback. “Getting fitter, trying to make a comeback? Looks like 100%,” Suryakumar said with a smile.

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A video of the interaction has surfaced on social media and quickly caught the attention of cricket fans. Suryakumar was seen greeting Jayasuriya before the two exchanged a few words during the event.

Jayasuriya responded to the joke with a smile, making the brief interaction even more entertaining. The video has since gone viral on social media, with several users enjoying the friendly exchange between the two cricket stars.

Jayasuriya, one of Sri Lanka’s greatest cricketers, enjoyed a hugely successful international career across formats. The explosive left-handed opener played 110 Tests and 445 ODIs for Sri Lanka, scoring more than 20,000 international runs and taking over 400 wickets.

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Suryakumar, meanwhile, has established himself as one of India’s most dangerous T20 batters. Known for his innovative strokeplay and aggressive approach, he has been a key figure in India’s white-ball setup in recent years.

The interaction also highlighted the warm relationship shared by players from India and Sri Lanka. While Jayasuriya is unlikely to return to international cricket, Suryakumar’s playful comment gave fans a memorable moment and sparked plenty of reactions online.