'True Giant Of The Game': Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Garry Sobers After WI Legend's Death

West Indies cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, passed away at his home in Barbados on Friday, just 10 days before his 90th birthday. Sobers played 93 Test matches for the West Indies, he amassed 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets.

Sobers, whose illustrious career spanned two decades from 1954 to 1974, redefined the role of the all-rounder. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 stood as the highest individual Test score for 36 years, while he also became the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket.

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The news sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the cricketing world, with former and current players remembering the iconic all-rounder for his extraordinary achievements and lasting influence on the sport.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Sobers as called him a hero, while former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and India batter Ajinkya Rahane also expressed their grief, joining the global cricket fraternity in paying homage to the legendary Barbadian.

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Read Also West Indies Cricket Legend Sir Garry Sobers Passes Away 10 Days Before 90th Birthday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also mourned Sobers' death, describing him as "a true icon of the game" whose extraordinary achievements and immense contribution to world cricket will continue to inspire generations.

Sobers leaves behind a legacy that transcends statistics. Revered for his elegance with the bat, versatility with the ball and brilliance in the field, he is remembered by many as the greatest all-round cricketer the game has ever produced. His passing marks the end of an era, but his impact on cricket will endure for generations to come.