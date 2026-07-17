West Indies Cricket Legend Sir Garry Sobers Passes Away 10 Days Before 90th Birthday

West Indian great, Sir Garry Sobers, has passed away at the age of 89 confirmed his son Daniel on Friday. Regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all-time, Sobers played 93 Test matches, scoring 8,032 runs and picked up 235 wickets.

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One of the finest all-rounders in cricket history, Sobers played 93 Tests between March 1954 and April 1974. He amassed 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries. His brilliance with the bat made him one of the game's all-time greats.

A stylish left-handed batter, Sobers was equally effective with the ball as a left-arm fast-medium bowler. He claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket during his illustrious career. He also featured in one ODI, taking a wicket in his lone appearance.

Sobers etched his name into cricket folklore in 1968 by becoming the first batter to hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. He achieved the feat while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan. The landmark innings remains one of the sport's most iconic moments.