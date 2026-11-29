'Trophy Chor' Mohsin Naqvi Spotted At Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Final; Fans Wonder What If India A Had Qualified | X

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi was spotted inside the stadium during the Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri lanka A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 final on Sunday. The visuals brought back memories of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy to every Indian fan. The fans began speculating about the possible drama had India A qualified for the title clash.

Naqvi was largely called "Trophy Chor" as he took the Asia Cup 2025 trophy along with him as the Indian Cricket Team refused to accept the trophy from him. The fans today joked that it was a good thing that India A did not reach the final otherwise the trophy might have gone missing from the presentation stage again.

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Mohsin Naqvi was spotted sitting in the stands and there are reports that he will be presenting the trophy to the winning team. The match has gone down the wire during the time of publication As Sri Lanka A needed only 3 runs to win with only one wicket remaining.

A fan shared the photo of Mohsin Naqvi present in the stands with the caption, "Mohsin Naqvi watching Sri Lanka A winning the Asia Cup Rising Stars trophy right in front of him Good thing India wasn't in this final—otherwise the trophy might've gone "missing" from the presentation stage again At least Colombo is actually getting theirs tonight."

The fan sarcastically remarked that at least Colombo would get to see the trophy being handed over to the winning team. Naqvi's presence at the final thus brought the previous controversy back into the spotlight and the fans are connecting the two events and imagining what the presentation ceremony could have looked like if India A had made it to the final.