'Shabash!': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Shaheen Afridi & Co, Praises Mohsin Naqvi After Thrilling Win Over England

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi With Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | X

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan cricket team after their thrilling one-wicket victory over England in the ODI tri-series match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

In a message shared on social media, Sharif praised the players for their fighting spirit and hard work. He said every run, wicket and catch showed the team's determination and discipline.

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The Pakistan Prime Minister also praised Shadab Khan's century and the crucial last-wicket partnership between Shadab and Haris Rauf, which helped Pakistan secure the victory. He said the team's performance had filled millions of Pakistanis with pride and happiness.

Sharif also praised the Lahore crowd for supporting the team, saying the cheers at the stadium reflected the feelings of the entire nation.

He further appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his team for their efforts to strengthen Pakistan cricket and host international matches at home.

Pakistan were in a difficult position during the chase after losing nine wickets for 154 runs while pursuing England's target of 242. However, Shadab scored an unbeaten 113, while Haris Rauf supported him as the pair guided Pakistan to 243/9 and sealed a memorable win with one wicket remaining.

The victory was a major achievement for Pakistan which showed great determination to win the match in front of their home crowd.