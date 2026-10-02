'Trophy Chor...': ACC President Mohsin Naqvi To Skip India Vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Clash; Fans React | X

Naqvi sends best wishes to all four teams ahead of the gold and bronze medal matches

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi will miss the finals day of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan due to prior commitments. He will not be attending the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Gold medal clash. However, he has extended his best wishes to all four teams competing in the gold and bronze medal matches.

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Apart from India vs Pakistan Gold clash, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other for the bronze medal on Saturday, October 3. The ACC shared a post on its official social media account and shared the news of his absence for the finals day.

In a message shared ahead of the matches, Naqvi expressed his support for the participating teams and said he was looking forward to watching some exciting cricket action.

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Naqvi's Message

"Wishing all participants the very best ahead of the gold and bronze medal matches at the Asian Games 2026. Commitments will keep me away from Nagoya, but I'll be looking forward to some thrilling action," Naqvi said.

Netizens React

The internet users are claiming that Naqvi already knows the result and he is deliberately not going to witness the game as he wants to avoid self-embarrassment. The user said, "He already knows the result ... So wants to avoid self-embarrassment."

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Another user said, "Trophy chor ko kon he Gold medal mai invite karega."

Trophy Controversies

The ACC president has also been at the centre of the Asia Cup trophy controversy. In the 2025 men's Asia Cup and the 2026 women's Asia Cup, Indian teams refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Pakistan's interior minister.

Both incidents led to disputed trophy presentations with the Indian teams celebrating their victories without receiving the silverware on the podium.

Read Also India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Gold Medal Clash In Men's Cricket Final At Asian Games 2026

The ACC president's message comes ahead of the final day of the cricket competition which will see teams compete for gold and bronze medals. While Naqvi will not be present in Nagoya, he has conveyed his wishes to all the players ahead of the medal matches.