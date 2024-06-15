 Trent Boult Confirms T20 World Cup 2024 Will Be His Last For New Zealand
PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Veteran pacer Trent Boult has confirmed the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 will be his final appearance for New Zealand in the marquee-tournament.

Since his debut in 2011, Boult has been a key member of the BlackCaps’ golden generation, participating in multiple finals across all three formats for New Zealand. Additionally, the left-arm pacer has featured in four editions of the T20 World Cup since 2014.

“Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup. That’s all I have to say,” Boult said at the press conference after New Zealand’s nine-wicket win over Uganda.

Whether Boult will continue to play for New Zealand in any capacity remains uncertain as he had opted out of a central contract in 2022, choosing to play T20 franchise cricket around the world instead.

Despite the huge win against Uganda and a game left in hand, New Zealand has already been eliminated from the race to Super Eight with Afghanistan and West Indies clinching the two spots from Group C.

