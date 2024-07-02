 Tragic! Chinese Badminton Player Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Amid A Match; Visuals Surface
Tragic! Chinese Badminton Player Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Amid A Match; Visuals Surface

The shocking visuals of the Chinese Badminton player's death surfaced on social media

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Zhang Zhijie died on the badminton court. | (Credits: Twitter)

A shocking event transpired in the Badminton court as 17-year-old Chinese Badminton player named Zhang Zhijie died during a match due to cardiac arrest, thereby collapsing on the ground. The disturbing visuals of the same surfaced on social media.

The score was 11-11 in the first game when Zhang succumbed on the floor all of a sudden. A few medical personnel attended to him and took him to the hospital on the stretcher. However, the efforts to resuscitate him failed and was pronounced dead.

Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia issue joint statement:

While the cause of death wasn't known, Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) issued a joint statement that said:

"China's Zhang Zhijie, a singles player, collapsed on the court during a match in the evening. He was attended to by the tournament doctor and medical team. He was taken in the standby ambulance in less than two minutes and sent to hospital. The world of badminton has lost a talented player."

The Chinese Badminton Association, meanwhle, stated:

""Zhang Zhijie loved badminton and was an outstanding athlete of the national youth badminton team. At present the local hospital has not yet identified the cause of death."

Zhang Zhijie emerged into the professional world of badminton last year by joining China's youth team. He also clinched the title of Dutch Junior International earlier this year.

To honour Zhang, the team tournament kept a moment's silence to honour the teenage prodigy.

