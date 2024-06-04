 Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Advances To Singles' 2nd Round With Straight-Game Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Advances To Singles' 2nd Round With Straight-Game Victory

Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Advances To Singles' 2nd Round With Straight-Game Victory

Lakshya Sen made a bright start to Indonesia Open 2024 by beating Kenta Tsuneyama in a 40-minute bout.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat entered the men's singles second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with straight-game wins over their respective rivals here on Tuesday.

Read Also
All England Championships 2024: Lakshya Sen Ends Campaign With Semifinal Finish Against...
article-image

While Lakshya took just 40 minutes to get the better of Japan's Kenta Tsuneyama 21-12 21-17 in an opening-round clash, Rajawat beat former world No.6 HS Prannoy 21-17 21-12 in an all-Indian contest.

Lakshya, who sneaked into the Olympic qualification with back-to-back semifinal finishes at the French Open and All England Championships, will next be up against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, who stunned seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 17-21 21-11 21-8 in another opening-round match.

Rajawat will take on eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand next.

However, it was curtains for Kiran George in the men's singles event, but not before giving a tough fight to Hong Yang Weng of China 21-11 10-21 20-22.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy secure hard-fought win over Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai

The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy had to battle hard before prevailing 18-21 21-16 21-17 over the American pair of Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai in the opening round.

But a herculean task awaits the Indian pair as it will take on the winner of the match between top seeds Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang of China and Indonesian combination of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the next round.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also tasted success in the opening round, beating Chinese Taipei's Yu-Pei Cheng and Yu Hsing Sun 21-15 21-11.

The Indian combination will play seventh seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan next.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tried Convincing Rahul Dravid To Stay': Rohit Sharma Emotional As Team India Coach Announces His...

'Tried Convincing Rahul Dravid To Stay': Rohit Sharma Emotional As Team India Coach Announces His...

Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Advances To Singles' 2nd Round With Straight-Game Victory

Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Advances To Singles' 2nd Round With Straight-Game Victory

Video: Michael Jones' Six Against Chris Jordan Shatters Solar Panel Roof In T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Video: Michael Jones' Six Against Chris Jordan Shatters Solar Panel Roof In T20 World Cup 2024 Match

IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: When And Where To Watch Team India's Opening Match

IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: When And Where To Watch Team India's Opening Match

French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Tournament Due To Knee Injury, Loses No. 1 Ranking

French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Tournament Due To Knee Injury, Loses No. 1 Ranking