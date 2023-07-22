Tragic! Bodybuilder Dies While Performing Squats Due To Neck Injury (WATCH)

Bodybuilder dies while performing squats. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bodybuilder and personal trainer Justyn Vicky lost his life in a horrific event at a gym in Bali while carrying out a back squat. Justyn Vicky, 33, was fatally hurt while attempting to squat 210 kg during the accident. The loss of this vivacious and passionate person has crushed his friends and family.

The terrible incident took place at The Paradise Bali, a gym in Sanur, on July 17, 2023. The tragedy occurred as Justyn, a well-liked and respected trainer at the club, was going through his usual workout. Justyn encountered a formidable obstacle when attempting to complete a back squat while carrying an astonishing 210 kg of weight.

He had a spotter behind him to provide support, but the weight was too much for him to bear. Justyn struggled to keep control, but he couldn't safely release the weight in time, and he lost his footing, falling forward with the heavy bar still on his back. Due to the bar rolling into his neck as a result, he suffered a serious injury that sadly caused his early death.

This heart-wrenching incident was captured on video, bearing witness to the accident that cut short the life of this talented and passionate bodybuilder. The fitness community and everyone who knew Justyn are now mourning the loss of a remarkable individual who was deeply cherished.

Funeral plans and Justyn Vicky's obituary have not yet been made public; they will be at a later time. Friends, coworkers, and the community must wait for the official announcement before paying respects to and saying goodbye to this renowned individual because the specifics of these arrangements have not been made public.

