Tragedy! Heavy Pitch Roller Crushes 15-Year-Old Boy To Death At Summer Camp, Coaches Held

Representative Image |

A 15-year-old boy was crushed to death under a heavy pitch roller during a summer cricket camp in Maharashtra's Solapur district, prompting police to register a culpable homicide case against two coaches and local cricket associations.

The victim, Aarav alias Viren Chaudhary, suffered fatal injuries on the morning of May 30 at a cricket ground in Barshi while helping prepare the pitch ahead of a practice session. According to police, the teenager was among a group of children who had been instructed to pull a heavy pitch roller when the accident occurred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No adult supervision

Officials said Aarav became trapped beneath the roller and sustained severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed that the children were carrying out the task on the directions of the coaches. Police also found that no adult supervisor was present at the spot to oversee the activity and that adequate safety measures had not been put in place.

Based on these findings, the Barshi City Police registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The case has been filed against two coaches associated with the camp, as well as the cricket associations responsible for organising the training programme.

"The children were pulling the heavy equipment without supervision, and there were no safety precautions in place," a police official said, adding that these lapses formed the basis for the criminal case.

The incident raises serious questions, particularly about why minors were assigned a potentially dangerous task involving heavy ground-maintenance machinery.

Police said the investigation is continuing and authorities are examining the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy. Statements from camp organisers, coaches and witnesses are being recorded as part of the probe.

The case has once again highlighted concerns over safety standards and supervision at youth sports camps, particularly when children are involved in activities that carry significant physical risks.

(With PTI inputs)