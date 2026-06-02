RCB Title Celebrations Turn Violent, Police Arrest 18 After Fans Vandalise Private Bus In Andhra Pradesh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title triumph was marred by incidents of vandalism in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As many as 18 people were arrested for allegedly damaging public and private property during victory celebrations.

The arrests were made following a late-night disturbance near Raj Vihar Centre in Kurnool after RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final on Sunday. According to police, large crowds of cricket fans poured onto the streets to celebrate the franchise's back-to-back championship victory.

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Private buses vandalised

During the celebrations, a group of fans allegedly vandalised several vehicles, including a private bus and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses. Windows were smashed, and damage was also reported to roadside infrastructure and private property.

Acting on complaints, Kurnool District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil ordered a detailed investigation. Officers reviewed CCTV footage, social media videos and other technical evidence to identify those involved in the vandalism.

Police subsequently arrested 18 individuals suspected of participating in the destruction. On Monday, the suspects were escorted from the Two Town Police Station to court under tight security, drawing attention from local residents and traders.

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Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against anyone damaging public or private property under the guise of celebrations. Police said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests could follow if more evidence emerges.

The suspects have been produced before the court, and further legal proceedings are under way.

RCB sealed their title win on Sunday following a comfortable victory over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The Bengaluru franchise are only the third team to successfully defend their title after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians.