Tragedy At FIFA World Cup 2026! Fan Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Before Opening Match | VIDEO

A tragic incident unfolded ahead of the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico City, where reportedly an 80-year-old fan died after suffering a cardiac arrest outside the stadium.

The German national reportedly collapsed near Gate 1 of the Estadio Azteca, officially known as Estadio Ciudad de México, just hours before the tournament opener. Emergency services rushed to the scene as concerned fans and stadium staff looked on as per Express UK.

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A video of the emergency response has since circulated on social media. Paramedics can be seen giving the victim CPR as emergency treatment in an attempt to save his life.

The incident occured hours before opening ceremony. Thousands of fans had gathered in the build up to the match, arriving more than 4 hours before gates opened.

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The scenes outside the stadium highlighted the anticipation surrounding the tournament, with fans arriving from across Mexico and various parts of the world to witness the opening ceremony and the first game of the competition.

The incident cast a shadow over the build-up to the highly anticipated opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is being hosted across Mexico, the United States and Canada.