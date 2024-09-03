 ‘Traffic Ho Jaayega’: India Skipper Rohit Sharma Urges Fans To Let Him Board His BMW Car As They Mob Him For Selfies In Mumbai; Video Viral
‘Traffic Ho Jaayega’: India Skipper Rohit Sharma Urges Fans To Let Him Board His BMW Car As They Mob Him For Selfies In Mumbai; Video Viral

Rohit Sharma will return to action for the national team in the Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma draws the fans' attention wherever it is he goes and his following has increased manifold since breaking the Men in Blue's 11-year ICC Trophy drought. It was not any different on Monday as he fans were constantly trying to take pictures with him while the veteran batter was trying to get in the car.

Rohit Sharma Gears Up For IND Vs BAN Test Series With Intense Training Session Alongside Team India...
However, Rohit stopped the fans after a moment, saying how traffic will increase. The Nagpur-born cricketer is also known for his hilarious punch lines when on the field, most notably doing so during the Test series against England earlier this year and the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

Rohit Sharma skips Duleep Trophy, but is set to lead Pakistan in the two-Test series against Bangladesh:

The elegant right-handed batter was last seen during the 50-overs leg against Sri Lanka and the captain was the standout batter for the tourists amid a 2-0 series defeat. Nevertheless, he is among the top players who will skip the Duleep Trophy, beginning on September 5.

Hence, he will directly be seen in the Test series against Bangladesh that commences from September 19 in Chennai. India will play three more Tests against New Zealand at home before the red-ball side travels Down Under for the high-voltage five-Test series to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit's men are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and made it to the last two finals.

