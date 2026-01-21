Toxicology Report Claims Daniel Naroditsky Had Multiple Drugs In His System At Time Of Death

Daniel Naroditsky. | Image: X

A newly released toxicology report has shed light on the tragic death of American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, revealing that the 29-year-old had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his passing in October 2025.

According to a toxicology report provided to NBC News by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Naroditsky was found with substances including methamphetamine, amphetamine, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragyninein.

The toxicology results, confirmed by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, point to an accidental poisoning from this “cocktail” of substances as the cause of death. Naroditsky was pronounced dead at the scene in October, leaving the global chess community in shock.

Naroditsky, widely known as a gifted competitor, commentator, and educator, became a grandmaster at a young age and built a passionate following for his online chess content. His sudden death sparked widespread mourning and conversations about mental health and pressures within competitive chess.

FIDE (the International Chess Federation) has since taken steps to honour his legacy, including plans for a memorial award and ongoing review of conduct surrounding the controversy. Tributes from fellow grandmasters and chess fans continue to highlight Naroditsky’s impact on the game and the deep affection held for him worldwide.

'It’s Hard To Believe That...': R Praggnanandhaa Makes Emotional Post After Hearing News About American GM Daniel Naroditsky's Sudden Demise

Indian chess Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa offered condolence to family and loved ones of American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky following his sudden demise. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he posted a message saying, I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Danya Every time I logged into Chess.com, I would see his challenge for a game, It’s hard to believe that I won’t see it anymore. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

The news was announced on Monday via the X account of the Charlotte Chess Center, which posted: "The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel's unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves."