'Tough Luck, Carlos!': Sachin Tendulkar Sympathises With Alcaraz, Lauds Ben Shelton After Thrilling US Open Win

Sachin Tendulkar praised Ben Shelton after his thrilling US Open quarter-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz | X/Sachin Tendulkar, X/USOpen

Sachin Tendulkar was left impressed by the thrilling US Open quarter-final between Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz. The Indian cricket legend took to social media to praise Shelton after the American edged out the defending champion in a dramatic five-set battle. Tendulkar described the contest as a match where neither player was willing to give up until the very end.

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Tendulkar Applauds Shelton

Reacting to the dramatic contest, Tendulkar congratulated Shelton for his resilience and praised the quality of tennis on display. He also expressed sympathy for Alcaraz, whose comeback from a wrist injury made the defeat particularly difficult. His message highlighted the Spaniard's fighting spirit despite falling just short.

The match was especially challenging for Alcaraz, who was returning to competitive action after more than four months away with a wrist injury. Despite physical struggles during the contest, including an episode of vomiting, the defending champion battled until the final point. His effort drew admiration even in defeat.

Shelton Creates History

For Shelton, the victory was one of the biggest of his career. The American secured his first Grand Slam win over a top-three opponent and advanced to his second US Open semi-final. He will now face fellow American Frances Tiafoe for a place in the final.

The contest also went down as the latest finish in US Open history, ending in the early hours of the morning. Shelton's dramatic victory ended Alcaraz's 18-match Grand Slam winning streak and gave the American a major boost in his bid to end the long wait for a home men's champion