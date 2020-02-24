Top Sports Events on TV in India on February 24, 2020

Here is the list of sports events that will be telecast on your TV screens on February 24, Monday. Match Timings and Channels of the event are mentioned below.
07:30 am: NBA 2019-20: Portland vs. Detroit on SONY TEN 1
10:00 am: Khelo India University Games on Star Sports 1
09:00 am: Ranji Trophy Qfs on Star Sports 3
09:00 am: BAN vs ZIM Test on Star Sports Select 2
10:00 am: Khelo India University Games on Star Sports 1
12:00 pm: WT20 WC – AUS vs SL on Star Sports 2
03:30 pm: ATP 500 Dubai on SONY ESPN
04:00 pm: WT20 WC – IND vs BAN on Star Sports 2
00:00 am: Premier League Post Show on Star Sports Select 1
