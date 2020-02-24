Sports

Top Sports Events on TV in India on February 24, 2020

By FPJ Sports Desk

Check all sporting events to be telecast on different TV channels on February 24, 2020.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Here is the list of sports events that will be telecast on your TV screens on February 24, Monday. Match Timings and Channels of the event are mentioned below.

07:30 am: NBA 2019-20: Portland vs. Detroit on SONY TEN 1

10:00 am: Khelo India University Games on Star Sports 1

09:00 am: Ranji Trophy Qfs on Star Sports 3

09:00 am: BAN vs ZIM Test on Star Sports Select 2

12:00 pm: WT20 WC – AUS vs SL on Star Sports 2

03:30 pm: ATP 500 Dubai on SONY ESPN

04:00 pm: WT20 WC – IND vs BAN on Star Sports 2

00:00 am: Premier League Post Show on Star Sports Select 1

