 'Too Much Is Said About Bazball': Nasser Hussain Blasts England After Humiliating Test Series Defeat
The Three Lions lost the series 1-4 after the defeat in the Dharamsala Test and thus, hit a new low in the Bazball era under skipper Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

Former England captain Nasser Hussain ripped apart Ben Stokes's Test team on Saturday after their crushing series defeat in India.

England suffered yet another batting collapse on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala which led to their innings and 64-run defeat.

The Three Lions thus, lost the series 1-4 and hit a new low in the Bazball era under skipper Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

This is their first Test series loss under the current regime, which had been successful with their attacking approach before Rohit Sharma's Team India put a stop to it.

England critics slam Bazball

Bazball, which had dominated headlines before the start of the Test series, is still being discussed but critics' point of view has now changed towards it.

Hussain has been critical of England's strategy ever since they started losing Tests after winning the series opener in Hyderabad.

article-image

He reiterated his stance on Bazball after England's Dharamsala Test collapse.

"There is too much said and written about Bazball. I have said the other day it is about the individuals. It is about the individual performances in those situations.

"There are two people playing in this game. Jimmy Anderson and R Ashwin. The reason they end up as greats of the game is because they are constantly looking at improving in the game. Trying to improve," Hussan said on Sky Sports Cricket.

article-image

Hussain concerned about England's batting collapses

He went on to question England's attacking style of batting despite repeated collapses throughout the series.

"We just get lost with this term Bazball. The team, the management does not like the term Bazball. They need to look at their own individual performances. Look at the opposition.

"Like in anything in life, try and learn. Why did we collapse? Why Crawley keeps getting starts and keeps getting out? Ben Duckett, got a brilliant 150, gave a charge when the ball was too new.

"Ben Stokes had a poor series with the bat. Maybe because he is playing only with the bat. Just look at your own game and improve," Hussain opined.

article-image

