Toledo Train Accident: Marcos Llorente, Dani Carvajal Slam Spain Minister Oscar Puente; Demand Accountability | FPJ | X

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente and footballer Dani Carvajal have criticised Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente after a deadly train collision in Urda, Toledo on Wednesday. Llorente shared the post and demanded accountability, seriousness, safety and respect from the minister.

Transport Safety

Llorente shared a strongly worded message on his Instagram account and asked Puente to focus on transport safety and his official responsibilities instead of arguing on social media. Carvajal also showed support for the post.

Llorente's Social Media Post

Llorente shared a post and said, "When human lives are at stake, the minimum that can be demanded from a Transport Minister is responsibility, seriousness, security and respect."

He also said, "We're sick of politicians who seem more concerned about winning discussions on social media as if they were 13-year-olds than they were about answering the height of their responsibilities."

He further stated, "Twitter is not your job. Your job is public transportation, safety and accountability when things go wrong. So far on that you've been a fucking mess, but as always you'll blame it on someone else. Don't let the circus stop."

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Deadly Train Crash

The crash involved a Renfe AVE train and an Iryo high-speed train. At least 46 people have died and around 80 have suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to reports.

Death Likely To Rise

The authorities have issued warning that the death toll could rise. Emergency teams are working at the site, while train services between Madrid and southern Spain have been suspended.

Signal Failure

Initial reports claim that a possible signalling failure or human error behind the fatal train crash. However, the exact cause remains under investigation. Puente has been monitoring the emergency response as authorities work to establish what happened.

Political Stance

Llorente criticised politicians for focusing on online arguments when public safety should be the priority. His social media post shows that he is not afraid to highlight his political stance on social media and questions about accountability, although the investigation has yet to establish the cause of the crash.