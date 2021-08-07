Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem congratulates 'idol' Neeraj Chopra for clinching gold in Javelin Throw, apologizes to Pakistan for failing to win

While Indians can't stop to celebrate Neeraj Chopra's outstanding victory at Tokyo Olympics by clinching first ever gold for India in Javelin Throw, Chopra's opponent from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem who was also a participant in Javelin Thow event congratulated Neeraj for his feat.

But besides congratulating Neeraj, Arshad also apologised to his country Pakistan for not bagging a gold medal. Nadeem was one of 12 throwers hoping to capture Olympic gold and perpetual glory for their countries. The man from Mian Channu has a personal and season best of 86.38 metres, and is ranked 23rd in the world.

Arshad in a Tweet wrote, "Congratulations to my Idol #NeerajChopra for winning gold medal....Sorry Pakistan I could not win medal for you."

Before Neeraj Chopra bagging the gold medal, Nadeem threw a brilliant 85.16 in qualification to top Group B and will be aiming for a podium spot today. Not long back, the Pakistani javelin thrower cited his Indian counterpart as one of his idols. Nadeem had won bronze at the 2016 South Asian Games hosted in India where Chopra had won the gold.

Nadeem finished fourth in the opening round with a throw of 84.62 metres on his third attempt. India's Neeraj Chopra topped the opening round with a throw of 87.58m. Nadeem's first throw landed at a distance of 82.40 - well below his personal best of 86.38m. His second attempt was deemed a foul.