Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and others congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first-ever athletics gold in Tokyo Olympics

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and others congratulated Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold.

All eyes were on the 23-year-old to deliver India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years in the men's javelin throw final.

The closest someone came to threaten Neeraj Chopra's throw was Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who with an enormous 86.67, almost breached Neeraj Chopra's 87.58m!

Taking to her official Instagram account, actress Deepika Padukone congratulated Chopra.

Superstar Akshay Kumar congratulated him and said he is responsible for a billion tears of joy.

"It's a GOLD. lHeartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020."