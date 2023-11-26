'To Distract Fans From CWC 2023 Final Loss': Netizens Slam 'Pathetic' Rumours Of Hardik Pandya Moving To Mumbai Indians From Gujarat Titans

Fans are still incredibly disappointed from India's defeat in the 2023 World Cup final. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the franchises having announced their retention and release list on November 26th, Sunday, rumours regarding a massive development was finally confirmed. After days of speculation that ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will move to Mumbai Indians, the Gujarat Titans confirmed their captain's retention. As a result, netizens have criticised PR agencies trying to deflect the attention from Team India's recent loss in the 2023 World Cup final.

Team India started as firm favourites to win the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Australia emerged as the better team across facets as they delivered a disciplined performance to seal their 6th 50-over title and stun over 1,30,000 at the venue. Skipper Rohit Sharma faced backlash for throwing away a powerful start by playing a false short, leading to India finishing on a paltry 240 in their allotted 50 overs.

Meanwhile, ahead of the deadline for the announcement of retained and release list, reports emerged that Pandya is set to move to his old franchise for an all-cash deal of a staggering INR 15 crore. Fans were inevitably stunned, given the Baroda-born cricketer has had a successful stint as captain of the Titans, leading the franchise to a title win in his first year as captain. With the rumours proving to be false, fans have blamed it on trying to distract them from the World Cup loss.

Below are the fans' reactions to Hardik Pandya's confirmation of staying in the Gujarat Titans:

Well done!!! All reporters and PR agencies. You have succeeded in all your doings. How easily you all changed our attention from World Cup Towards IPL Trading. Well done!!! Pathetic to say the least.

We all thought you are going, But you stayed🙌. #HardikPandya#GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/VQA0ROXYml — Devanshu Maheshwari (@beingdevanshu19) November 26, 2023

Hardik pandya retained by Gujrat Titans .



After loosing World Cup #RohithSharma PR done a very good job , Everyone's eyes on IPL .



No one questioning for the world Cup .#IPLRetentions #IPL2024 #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/uNCBxS3ZvE — 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐲 (@Professor_kohli) November 26, 2023

The trade of Hardik Pandya is just a PR move to divert People from World Cup loss and save Rohit a$$



No one will never beat PRritika in PR act#IPLRetentions pic.twitter.com/KO6r1zNXn2 — Ayush (@vkkings077) November 26, 2023

This entire Hardik Pandya trading drama was very well planned by BCCI to divert public attention from the World Cup defeat and jhaantu captaincy of Rohit sharma. 😭#IPLRetentions — Arora Saab (@Arora_Saabji) November 26, 2023

Hardik pandya drama is over, all this was done to divert attention from world cup loss — Kirkett (@bhaskar_sanu08) November 26, 2023

Hahaha.All this drama of hardik pandya going to MI was just to divert the indian fans from the world cup loss😂😭😂😭😂😭😂gotta say that was really well planned by bcci☑️ https://t.co/yVEo1wEAa9 — Phoenix (@anas081081) November 26, 2023

Was the #HardikPandya episode a PR stunt to shift the attention from the world cup loss and make everyone focus on #IPLretention?



I am surprised how some media people even estimated the fee paid to GT by MI.



How can we trust the news these days?#IPLAuction #IPL2024 #IPLTrade — Fynamics🪙 (@FynamicsTech) November 26, 2023

#IPL2024Auction All these sudden talks about Hardik Pandya taking over captaincy of MI replacing Rohit Sharma was a PR stunt just to distract fans from a home World Cup loss. — Jig (@jiga2129) November 26, 2023

BCCI Successfully diverted the World Cup loss at home with IPL retention and Hardik Pandya GT drama . 😡😡😡😡😡 — Praneeth (@Venkatasai85) November 26, 2023

All these sudden talks about Hardik Pandya taking over captaincy of MI replacing Rohit Sharma was a PR stunt just to distract fans from a home World Cup loss. you spread fake news why ??? — Jig (@jiga2129) November 26, 2023

All the rumours spread regarding Hardik joining MI was just a stunt to defend Rohit .



Rohit place in T20I is questionable after WC.

News has been spread just to get a soft corner towards Rohit and present Hardik as Villain.#IPLretention #HardikPandya #RohithSharma #IPL2024 — Aayush Srivastava (@ayushsri97) November 26, 2023

Congratulations to @StarSportsIndia they have successfully tricked the audience to watch their today's show #HardikPandya #IPLretention — Harsh. A .Shinde (@HarshShinde15) November 26, 2023

Sab Koi Confirmed, Hardik To MI,. Such Media Items Deserves. Slap. #HardikPandya — AnuP MaHapatrA🇮🇳 (@am_i_anup) November 26, 2023

Posted this for your concerns.



Still, The trade window would be open till 12th Dec. I don't think this trade is going to happen. #HardikPandya #IPLretention #IPL2024Auction #IPL2024 https://t.co/qjhnJX16mv — Sayantan Naskar (@Sayantan446) November 26, 2023