 'To Distract Fans From CWC 2023 Final Loss': Netizens Slam 'Pathetic' Rumours Of Hardik Pandya Moving To Mumbai Indians From Gujarat Titans
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'To Distract Fans From CWC 2023 Final Loss': Netizens Slam 'Pathetic' Rumours Of Hardik Pandya Moving To Mumbai Indians From Gujarat Titans

'To Distract Fans From CWC 2023 Final Loss': Netizens Slam 'Pathetic' Rumours Of Hardik Pandya Moving To Mumbai Indians From Gujarat Titans

Fans have slammed the rumours regarding Hardik Pandya's false rumours of moving to Mumbai Indians.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Fans are still incredibly disappointed from India's defeat in the 2023 World Cup final. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the franchises having announced their retention and release list on November 26th, Sunday, rumours regarding a massive development was finally confirmed. After days of speculation that ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will move to Mumbai Indians, the Gujarat Titans confirmed their captain's retention. As a result, netizens have criticised PR agencies trying to deflect the attention from Team India's recent loss in the 2023 World Cup final.

Team India started as firm favourites to win the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Australia emerged as the better team across facets as they delivered a disciplined performance to seal their 6th 50-over title and stun over 1,30,000 at the venue. Skipper Rohit Sharma faced backlash for throwing away a powerful start by playing a false short, leading to India finishing on a paltry 240 in their allotted 50 overs.

Meanwhile, ahead of the deadline for the announcement of retained and release list, reports emerged that Pandya is set to move to his old franchise for an all-cash deal of a staggering INR 15 crore. Fans were inevitably stunned, given the Baroda-born cricketer has had a successful stint as captain of the Titans, leading the franchise to a title win in his first year as captain. With the rumours proving to be false, fans have blamed it on trying to distract them from the World Cup loss.

Below are the fans' reactions to Hardik Pandya's confirmation of staying in the Gujarat Titans:

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav To Captain Team India For 5-T20I Series, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Trade Hardik Pandya To Mumbai Indians In All-Cash Deal, Claims Report

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Trade Hardik Pandya To Mumbai Indians In All-Cash Deal, Claims Report

'To Distract Fans From CWC 2023 Final Loss': Netizens Slam 'Pathetic' Rumours Of Hardik Pandya...

'To Distract Fans From CWC 2023 Final Loss': Netizens Slam 'Pathetic' Rumours Of Hardik Pandya...

IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: Australia To Field First After Winning Toss, Team India Remain Unchanged

IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: Australia To Field First After Winning Toss, Team India Remain Unchanged

IPL 2024: FULL LIST Of Players Released, Traded, And Retained Ahead of Mini Auction

IPL 2024: FULL LIST Of Players Released, Traded, And Retained Ahead of Mini Auction

IPL 2024: Joe Root Joins Ben Stokes, Becomes 2nd England Player To Pull Out Of Auction

IPL 2024: Joe Root Joins Ben Stokes, Becomes 2nd England Player To Pull Out Of Auction