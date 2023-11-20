IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav To Captain Team India For 5-T20I Series, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Rested

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia starting November 23.

The men's selection committee named Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the Indian team with Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy. Shreyas Iyer will play the last two matches of the series and will replace Gaikwad as the vice-captain.

The selectors have picked a young squad and rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who were a key part of India's squad in the just-concluded ICC World Cup 2023.

Notably, India had hosted Australia in a series of 3 ODIs before the World Cup which the Men in Blue won 2-1.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

World Cup heartbreak and future series

The series will start just four days after the World Cup final in which Rohit's Team India suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The five T20Is will be played in Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Raipur and Bengaluru from November 23 to December 3.

India will then gear up for their tour of South Africa where they will play a series of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests from December 10 to January 7 before coming back home to host Afghanistan in 3 T20Is.

