TN: Chennai Set To Host India’s First Night Street Circuit Formula 4 Race On August 31, Backed By Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: With a legal challenge failing, Chennai is all set to host the prestigious Chennai Formula 4 Racing Circuit, which is India’s inaugural Night Street Circuit race, on August 31 and September 1. A pet project of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who holds the Sports portfolio, this is touted as South Asia’s first night formula street race.

The event is being organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Racing Promotions Private Limited. The racing circuit, spanning a 3.5 km route, is the longest street circuit in India and South Asia, stretching along Island Grounds, Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Sivananda Salai and Anna Salai in the heart of Chennai.

State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad had moved the Madras High Court challenging the conduct of the racing event in the city.

Happy to launch the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit today with an exchange of MoU between SDAT and Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), the promoters of Indian Racing League.



We are proud that this will be the first ever Formula 4 Street Circuit in India and South Asia to… pic.twitter.com/9DV1PXh61K — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) August 16, 2023

The First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji on Thursday said the race could be conducted on the condition that the Federation of Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) homologation certificate is obtained before Saturday noon. Earlier, representing the State, Advocate General P S Raman submitted that the FIA officials usually grant the certificate only a few hours before the commencement of the racing event.

At the same time the judges directed the police to ensure free flow of traffic on the diverted routes without causing inconvenience to motorists. The court also made it clear that no inconvenience should be caused to patients who visit the Government Multi Super Special Hospital, which is en route the race circuit, and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, located a few kilometres away.

Assuring the court on this front, the Special Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah submitted that a formidable police team comprising three Deputy Commissioners, five Assistant Commissioners, 16 Inspectors of Police, 35 Sub Inspectors of Police and 86 constables would be posted in the inner peripheral area of the racing event. Besides there would be an additional security in outer peripheral area. Arrangements are in place to park 4,250 cars and 4,600 two-wheelers belonging to the spectators.