 Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Announces 1-Year Maternity Leave And 3-Year Preferred Posting For Women Police Officer; VIDEO
Women police in the state force will be entitled to one year's maternity leave, and upon resuming work they will be posted at a place of their choice for a three-year period to nurture their children, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | Twitter

It may be recalled that after capturing power in 2021, the DMK government enhanced the period of maternity leave for its employees from nine months to one year.

It may be recalled that after capturing power in 2021, the DMK government enhanced the period of maternity leave for its employees from nine months to one year.

"Women police will be given one-year maternity leave and after returning to work, they will be posted either at the place of their husband or parents, for three years, to take care of their children," the chief minister announced after distributing the President's medals, Union Home Minister's medals and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's medals to meritorious police officials and personnel at Rajarathinam stadium here.

This gesture was being extended on the request of personnel in the police department, he said. Additionally, the professional skills of women police will be enhanced to tackle crimes against women and children and so that they can handle cyber crimes effectively, the CM said.

"Your duty and responsibility is very huge. Its your duty to protect the people. Discharge your duties with dedication and serve not only to reduce crimes but also to prevent crimes," he urged.

Tamil Nadu should be transformed into a state free from drugs and crimes, Stalin said. "Arrest the offenders if any violation takes place, he advised." He was happy to note that the state is leading in diverse fields, including industrial development, as the aw and order is being maintained well.

