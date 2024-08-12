 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Inaugurate Over 104 Completed Projects Worth ₹800 Crore Across State Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Inaugurate Over 104 Completed Projects Worth ₹800 Crore Across State Today

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Inaugurate Over 104 Completed Projects Worth ₹800 Crore Across State Today

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations in Tamil Nadu, the projects under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department will be inaugurated today.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate the commencement of 104 completed projects worth Rs 800.75 crore across the state via video conferencing on Monday.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations in Tamil Nadu, the projects under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department will be inaugurated today.

FPJ Shorts
Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John Abraham-Starrer Zooms Past
Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John Abraham-Starrer Zooms Past
Abhishek Bachchan Did NOT Deny Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, 8-Year-Old Viral Video Sparks Confusion
Abhishek Bachchan Did NOT Deny Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, 8-Year-Old Viral Video Sparks Confusion
'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For Action Against BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan
'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For Action Against BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan
GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
Read Also
Tamil Nadu: 2 Senior Ministers In MK Stalin Cabinet To Face Trial In Corruption Cases Again
article-image

About The Projects To Be Inaugurated By Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Today

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for 30 new projects worth Rs 1192.45 crore and flag off 68 new vehicles for use by the Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Drinking Water Board.

On this occasion, CM Stalin is also expected to issue appointment orders under the Tamil Nadu Government Staff Selection Commission to selectees and meritorious successors.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pays Tribute To Former CM M Karunanidhi On His 6th Death Anniversary; Video
article-image

The Chief Minister will inaugurate a new building and hostel building for the college, constructed at a cost of Rs 76.608 crore at Government Law College, Ramanathapuram, on behalf of the Department of Law.

Also, CM Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate a football and cricket field constructed at a cost of pver Rs 1 crore at the Ambedkar Government Law College campus, Thiruvallur district, Pattaraiperumbudur, Chennai, via video conferencing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 25-Yr-Old Woman Electrocuted While Installing New Office Banner In Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

Video: 25-Yr-Old Woman Electrocuted While Installing New Office Banner In Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Flag Off BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' In Ahmedabad On...

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Flag Off BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' In Ahmedabad On...

'Both Not Making Eye Contact': Fans See A Couple In Manu Bhaker And Neeraj Chopra As Their Talking...

'Both Not Making Eye Contact': Fans See A Couple In Manu Bhaker And Neeraj Chopra As Their Talking...

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Calls For Joint Parliamentary Committee Investigation Into SEBI's...

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Calls For Joint Parliamentary Committee Investigation Into SEBI's...

Telangana: YouTuber Chef Booked For Preparing Traditional Peacock Curry, VIDEO Deleted After Outrage...

Telangana: YouTuber Chef Booked For Preparing Traditional Peacock Curry, VIDEO Deleted After Outrage...