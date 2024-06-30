 'Tiranga Gaadh Diya': Fans REACT As Rohit Sharma Plants Indian Flag On Ground After Emulating MS Dhoni With T20 WC Win; VIDEO
'Tiranga Gaadh Diya': Fans REACT As Rohit Sharma Plants Indian Flag On Ground After Emulating MS Dhoni With T20 WC Win; VIDEO

What Rohit Sharma did after winning the T20 World Cup was even more special as he hoisted an Indian flag on the ground before planting it on the outfield.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 12:17 AM IST
article-image

India captain Rohit Sharma dropped down to the ground and was reduced to tears after his team beat South Africa by 7 runs in the final to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday.

India scored 176 for 7 after electing to bat first, thanks to Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's heroics with the bat. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh then starred with the ball to win the match and trigger massive celebrations in Bridgetown.

But what Rohit did afterwards was even more special as he hoisted an Indian flag on the ground before planting it on the outfield. He posed alongside it with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

Rohit became only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win the T20 World Cup. Dhoni was the first skipper in history to win the coveted trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007.

The Hitman had made it his obsession to win a World Cup as skipper and he finally managed it after two unsuccessful attempts in the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final in 2023. He not only looked relieved but also got emotional after the win.

Rohit also registered his 50th win as captain in T20Is to extend his world record.

