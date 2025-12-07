'Time To Move Forward': Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence, Confirms Wedding Called Off With Palash Muchhal

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has officially confirmed that her wedding with Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. The couple who were in a relationship for 5 years, were to get married on November 23. However, the wedding got delayed citing health concerns for Smriti's father, with the India star now confirming the cancellation.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Smriti and Palash had confirmed their wedding after the former helped India win the Women's World Cup title for the first time. Social media frenzy followed as videos and pictures from the wedding festivities went viral on social media.

However, on wedding day, Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana had to be rushed to the hospital due to a health emergency. Mandhana's manager had confirmed that the wedding was indefinitely postponed.

Shortly after, Palash himself was admitted to the hospital with viral symptoms and acidity issues. Following the postponement, Palash's chats with a girl named Mary D'Costa went viral, where he was seen exchanging flirty texts despite being with Smriti, sparking cheating rumours.

Speculation has since been rife with Mandhana having removed all wedding-related posts from her social media. Jemimah Rodrigues cut her WBBL stint to stay back and support her teammate.

Recently, reports began circulating claiming that the couple had set a new wedding date, December 7. Reacting to the rumours, the cricketer's brother Shravan told Hindustan Times, "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed."

Now, Smriti has come out and revealed a statement that the wedding was official called off.

"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.

I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be.

Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," Smriti added in her statement.