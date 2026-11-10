'Time For Winter IPL': Harsh Goenka Backs Lalit Modi And Juhi Chawla's Idea Of Shifting IPL In Winter; Explains Why | X

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother and industrialist Harsh Goenka has supported the idea of shifting the Indian Premier League from summer to winter season as this will help the players to perform well and also attract larger crowds to the stadiums. Harsh shared a post on social media while agreeing with the idea of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla and Lalit Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Harsh Goenka shared a post on social media and explained why it will be better to host IPL in winter season. He shared a post and said, "Juhi Chawla and Lalit Modi are right about moving the IPL to winter.

Reasons:

1. Better cricket- players perform better in pleasant weather than in 40°C heat.

2. Better fan experience. Families can enjoy packed stadiums without battling the summer furnace.

3. Fewer disruptions. Less extreme heat and potentially fewer pre-monsoon weather interruptions. Time for a winter IPL!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lalit Modi Reacts

Lalit Modi also reacted to his social media post and said, "Thank you, my dear Harsh! First Juhi, now you. Franchise owners and major IPL sponsors are recognising the obvious — better weather, better cricket, better fan experience and stronger long-term economics. The IPL has evolved. Its calendar must evolve too. TIME FOR A WINTER IPL!"

Shifting the IPL to the winter months could benefit both players and fans. Pleasant weather could make playing conditions more comfortable for cricketers, including overseas players who travel to India for the tournament.

It could also encourage more families and cricket enthusiasts to visit stadiums and watch their favourite players in action without having to deal with extreme summer temperatures.