Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Blockbuster Trade Nears Confirmation As Pacer's Father Breaks Silence On Mega Switch Between MI And PBKS | Video

Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Blockbuster Trade Nears Confirmation | X

The much-discussed trade involving Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Hardik Pandya appears to have gathered momentum, with Arshdeep's father, Darshan Singh, confirming that the family has received official intimation about the left-arm pacer's move to Mumbai Indians from Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Although neither franchise has made a formal announcement, Darshan Singh's latest comments have added weight to reports surrounding the blockbuster trade.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, where he is accompanying his son during India's all-format tour, Darshan revealed that the family had no prior knowledge of the proposed trade. He admitted that they were taken by surprise when they learnt that Arshdeep had been traded, adding that the official communication had now arrived.

Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Blockbuster Trade Nears Confirmation

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When asked whether there had been any prior discussion with Arshdeep regarding the move, Darshan Singh responded, "No, there was no such discussion." He further explained that the family was surprised by the development and had only recently received information confirming the trade.

Darshan also expressed mixed emotions about Arshdeep leaving Punjab Kings, a franchise that had played a significant role in the pacer's IPL journey. Describing the emotional connection, he said, "Wherever a person is born, they always have a special love for their native place, and they never forget it their whole life." He added that Punjab Kings felt like a native place for his son, making the departure an emotional moment for the family.

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However, Darshan Singh expressed happiness about Arshdeep's reported move to Mumbai Indians, highlighting the opportunity to reunite with several familiar faces. He specifically mentioned Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who have shared the dressing room with the left-arm pacer in the Indian team. "We are very happy with Mumbai Indians as well. Over there, his old captain and old teammates like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others are there, so we are very happy," he said.

While Darshan confirmed receiving communication about Arshdeep's trade, he did not explicitly confirm Hardik Pandya's move in the opposite direction to Punjab Kings. The salary details and other financial aspects of the proposed exchange have also not been officially disclosed by the franchises.

If completed, the reported swap would represent a significant change for both teams ahead of IPL 2027. Mumbai Indians would add an established Indian left-arm fast bowler to their bowling attack, while Punjab Kings could potentially bring back Hardik Pandya as they look to strengthen their all-round options.

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